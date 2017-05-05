Around the World with Doug & Julia Jackson

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh

One year. No home. No jobs. No school. All their belongings on their backs. Meet the Jacksons, who faced daily challenges and overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles as they took a year (2006), leaving their normal lives in Dexter behind to travel around the world with their two daughters. Doug and Julia will share photos and stories highlighting some of the many adventures, lessons, and strategies used on their excursion across the globe spanning over 32 countries in 6 continents.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.

