Artistic Flair Night at the Clinton Arts Center

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 3:22pm
Date: 
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Location:
Clinton Arts Center, 9842 Fisk Rd., Clinton

Explore your artistic flair at the Clinton Arts Center by decorating a tile, which will be part of the wall in the main area of the new arts center in downtown Clinton. Paint a glass to take home with you. Get a behind the scenes tour of the facility. Learn about the wonderful classes at the arts center.
Registration begins Wednesday, June 7th. The materials fee for the evening is $1, which will be collected the night of the open house.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.

