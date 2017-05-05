Artistic Flair Night at the Clinton Arts Center
Date:
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
Clinton Arts Center, 9842 Fisk Rd., Clinton
Explore your artistic flair at the Clinton Arts Center by decorating a tile, which will be part of the wall in the main area of the new arts center in downtown Clinton. Paint a glass to take home with you. Get a behind the scenes tour of the facility. Learn about the wonderful classes at the arts center.
Registration begins Wednesday, June 7th. The materials fee for the evening is $1, which will be collected the night of the open house.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
