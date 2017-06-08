Boogie Woogie Kid
Date:
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
Closing out the Black Box Summer Series on August 24 will be pianist and songwriter Matthew Ball. Also known as The Boogie Woogie Kid, the attorney turned musician now has over 3.7 million views on social media! A national touring artist, Matthew performs favorites from the Swing Era plus much more. Matthew presents an upbeat program of piano Boogie-n-Blues, Jazz & Rags that will certainly have patrons dancing in the aisles.
For more information call (517) 4243-6617.
