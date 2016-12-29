Cabin Fever Film Festival
Date:
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
The Tecumseh Center for the Arts, 400 N. Maumee St., Tecumseh
Unique, independent short films from Michigan and beyond! Experience the magic, originality, and gifted imagination of cinematic creations by local artists. Movie-going experience is complete with popcorn and refreshments.
For more information call (517) 423-6617.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:12am
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:08am
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:07am