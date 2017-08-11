Card Stamping
Date:
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 5:00pm to 6:45pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library
Come join us for a night of fun at the Tecumseh District Library! Under the expert tutelage of Laurie Krauss from Stampin’ Up, we will be making five different all occasion cards. This adults only class is Monday, September 18th from 6 pm – 7:45 pm in downstairs Meeting Room A-1. Registration is required and the class will be limited to 20 people. An $8 supply fee is due at the time of registration, no refunds will be issued. We hope to see you there!
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
