Card Stamping: Parent and Teen

Published by Tecumseh Herald on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 2:34pm
Date: 
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 2:00pm to 3:30pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library

Teens can accompany their parent to our Card Stamping Class held during Spring Break. Each attendee will make 3 cards. Laurie Krauss from Stampin' Up will teach the class. All materials will be supplied for this free class. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.
For more information, please call 517) 423-2238

