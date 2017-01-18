Chime into Spring: Colander Hanging Baskets and Wind Chimes

Published by Tecumseh Herald on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 2:35pm
Date: 
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library

Learn how to recycle, reuse, and refashion objects, such as spoons & forks, keys, colanders and odds & ends, bits & pieces of just about anything lying around the house, into charming one-of-a-kind wind chimes and hanging baskets with your favorite herbs, including Anise, Basil, Chervil, Cilantro and Coriander.
For more information, please call 517) 423-2238

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content