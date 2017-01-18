Chime into Spring: Colander Hanging Baskets and Wind Chimes
Date:
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library
Learn how to recycle, reuse, and refashion objects, such as spoons & forks, keys, colanders and odds & ends, bits & pieces of just about anything lying around the house, into charming one-of-a-kind wind chimes and hanging baskets with your favorite herbs, including Anise, Basil, Chervil, Cilantro and Coriander.
For more information, please call 517) 423-2238
