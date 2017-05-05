The Civil War: Lenawee County, Laura Haviland & More
Date:
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh
Author P.C. Zick writes contemporary fiction, but in 2013 pulled together the journal of her great-grandfather and published the Civil War Journal of a Union Soldier.
Harmon Camburn was born and raised in Adrian, and on April 20, 1861, enlisted in the Union Army. He had been first a student, and then a teacher, at Laura Haviland's Raisin Institute. During his time in the Army, he fought in both battles of Bull Run, and was wounded in 1863 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Camburn returned to Adrian where he married and raised four children.
Sponsored with Tecumseh Area Historical Society.
For more information call (517) 423.2238.
