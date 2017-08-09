Civil War: Michigan Landmarks
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa Street
Explore Michigan's rich collection of Civil War monuments, markers, forts, cemeteries, reenactments, museums and exhibits with David Ingall, author of Michigan Civil War Landmarks. Discover how General George A. Custer and the famed Michigan Cavalry Brigade “saved the Union.” Visit the chair that President Lincoln was assassinated in at Ford’s Theater, and view the grave of the last African-American Union veteran.
David Ingall is the former assistant director of the Monroe County Historical Museum and was the chairman of the monument dedication ceremony for the Monroe County Civil War Fallen Soldier’s Memorial. He is a sought-after Civil War speaker and tour guide. He’s a member of the Civil War Trust, Monroe County Civil War Round Table, and many other prestigious organizations.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Sponsored with the Austin Blair Auxiliary of Jackson and the Nash-Hodges Auxiliary of Blissfield.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 08/03/2017 - 4:49pm
-
Thu, 08/03/2017 - 10:47am
-
Thu, 08/03/2017 - 10:43am