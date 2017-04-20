Clinton Summerfest & Antique Tractor Show
Date:
Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Location:
Tate Park, US12 Clinton, MI
FREE one day family event with children and adult activities. Featuring over sixty restored antique tractors on display and at 3:30 watch them parade through downtown Clinton. Enjoy browsing through local artisan, food vendor and non-profit info booths. This event creates scholarships for Clinton High School seniors to assist with their continued education expenses.
For more information call (517) 423-6371.
