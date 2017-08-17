Color Puzzle Challenge
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, Meeting room A-1
Looking for a friendly competition to win prizes, meet people, and use your creativity? Join us at the Tecumseh District Library for the “Color Puzzle Challenge”! Registered adults will be divided into teams to compete against one another. Whichever team puts their white puzzle together first will win a mystery prize from one of our fabulous local businesses! Prizes have been donated by: Second Chance Consignment Boutique, The Dog House, Great Ideas, J-Bar Hobbies, Union Block Suites, The British Tea Garden, Galaxi Salon & Boutique, The Boulevard Market, Seasons Salon, Tecumseh Brewing Co., JR’s Hometown Grill & Pub, J.J.’s Obsessions, Pentamere Winery and Basil Boys! Once the prizes have been given out, participants can socialize and color the completed puzzle. Finished colored puzzles will be saved to use for the puzzle table in the library, so prepare to show off your artistic skills!
Call the Library at 517-423-2238 to register for this FREE program and your chance to win some GREAT prizes!
Latest articles
-
Thu, 08/17/2017 - 3:07pm
-
Thu, 08/17/2017 - 1:58pm
-
Thu, 08/17/2017 - 1:57pm