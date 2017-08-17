Color Puzzle Challenge

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Thu, 08/17/2017 - 9:41am
Date: 
Monday, August 28, 2017 - 5:00pm to 6:45pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library, Meeting room A-1

Looking for a friendly competition to win prizes, meet people, and use your creativity? Join us at the Tecumseh District Library for the “Color Puzzle Challenge”! Registered adults will be divided into teams to compete against one another. Whichever team puts their white puzzle together first will win a mystery prize from one of our fabulous local businesses! Prizes have been donated by: Second Chance Consignment Boutique, The Dog House, Great Ideas, J-Bar Hobbies, Union Block Suites, The British Tea Garden, Galaxi Salon & Boutique, The Boulevard Market, Seasons Salon, Tecumseh Brewing Co., JR’s Hometown Grill & Pub, J.J.’s Obsessions, Pentamere Winery and Basil Boys! Once the prizes have been given out, participants can socialize and color the completed puzzle. Finished colored puzzles will be saved to use for the puzzle table in the library, so prepare to show off your artistic skills!
Call the Library at 517-423-2238 to register for this FREE program and your chance to win some GREAT prizes!

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

  • Emergency response personnel respond to an accident at approximately 2:45 involving a postal worker at the corner of Chicago Blvd. and Maumee St. in Tecumseh. Photo by Mickey Alvarado.

    Postal worker injured in Tecumseh accident
    Thu, 08/17/2017 - 3:07pm
  • Max Morden
    Thu, 08/17/2017 - 1:58pm
  • Bette Macauley
    Thu, 08/17/2017 - 1:57pm

Please Login for Premium Content