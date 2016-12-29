Comic Books 101: Comic Cons, Superheroes & More
Date:
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St.
Learn about your favorite comic book characters, such as Batman, Superman and My Little Pony, with Jonathon Cameron, owner of Cameron’s Comic and Stuff. Find out the value of your collection, identify the current trends and explore the lingo. Get the inside scoop on comic conventions. Come dressed as your favorite character.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
