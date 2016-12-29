Composting 101
Date:
Thursday, May 4, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St.
Find out how to turn your kitchen scraps, fallen leaves and grass clippings into soil fertility with Judith Holcomb of the Lenawee Conservation District. Learn about the physical and biological properties of soil, the difference between soil texture and soil structure, and the importance of the intricate soil food web. Discover methods of hot and cold composting, vermicomposting, cover crops, and sheet mulching.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
