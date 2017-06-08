CPC Comedy Show with Rik Roberts

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 2:46pm
Date: 
Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts

Care Pregnancy Center (CPC) of Lenawee will be hosting a Comedy Show, Saturday, June 24, 2017. The event will be held at Tecumseh Center for the Arts (TCA). This year’s show will feature nationally renowned comedian Rik Roberts. Rik has appeared on CMT’s “20 Greatest Redneck Moments”, Sirius XM Radio, “Bananas Family Comedy”, and is a favorite on Blue Collar Radio.
Care Pregnancy Center (CPC) of Lenawee has been serving Lenawee and surrounding areas for more than 30 years. CPC offers a variety of services from: free pregnancy tests, parenting classes, male mentoring programs, community referrals, and material assistance. Click here to visit the CPC of Lenawee webpage.

For more information call (517) 4243-6617.

