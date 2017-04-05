Create your own colorful stationery

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Wed, 04/05/2017 - 1:59pm
Date: 
Monday, May 15, 2017 - 5:00pm to 6:45pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library, Meeting Room A-1

Tired of the same old note cards and boring envelopes? We can help! Come to the Tecumseh District Library to color your very own beautifully designed cards with matching envelopes. We will supply everything you need, but feel free to bring your favorite coloring supplies and added embellishments to make your cards even more unique.
For more information or to register call 517-423-2238.

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content