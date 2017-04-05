Create your own colorful stationery
Date:
Monday, May 15, 2017 - 5:00pm to 6:45pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, Meeting Room A-1
Tired of the same old note cards and boring envelopes? We can help! Come to the Tecumseh District Library to color your very own beautifully designed cards with matching envelopes. We will supply everything you need, but feel free to bring your favorite coloring supplies and added embellishments to make your cards even more unique.
For more information or to register call 517-423-2238.
