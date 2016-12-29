The Croswell Opera House: 150 Years of History

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St.

Learn about the story of this 150-year-old Adrian landmark with Erik Gable, Director of Marketing and Audience Development for the Croswell Opera House. Find out about the past and what the future plans are for this institution.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.

