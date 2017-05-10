Dance in Pixels

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Wed, 05/10/2017 - 3:02pm
Date: 
Saturday, May 13, 2017 - 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts

Tecumseh Dance Workshop presents their annual dance concert, entitled “Dances in Pixels.” Audience members will be enthralled by the technical and aesthetic elements of dance, as they work together to create an experience that is simultaneously emotional and cerebral.
To learn more about the award-winning Tecumseh Dance Workshop, visit www.tecumsehdanceworkshop.com.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors & youth. Tickets can be purchased at Tecumseh Center for the Arts:
400 N. Maumee St. Tecumseh, MI 49286
517.423.6617 | www.TheTCA.org.

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content