Dance in Pixels
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2017 - 6:30pm to 7:30pm
Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
Tecumseh Dance Workshop presents their annual dance concert, entitled “Dances in Pixels.” Audience members will be enthralled by the technical and aesthetic elements of dance, as they work together to create an experience that is simultaneously emotional and cerebral.
To learn more about the award-winning Tecumseh Dance Workshop, visit www.tecumsehdanceworkshop.com.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors & youth. Tickets can be purchased at Tecumseh Center for the Arts:
400 N. Maumee St. Tecumseh, MI 49286
517.423.6617 | www.TheTCA.org.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 05/11/2017 - 9:12am
-
Thu, 05/11/2017 - 9:11am
-
Thu, 05/11/2017 - 9:04am