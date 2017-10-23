Day of the Morgan-Open Barn Day
Date:
Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 10:00am to 2:00pm
Location:
Morgan Valley Farm, 1300 East Monroe Road Tecumseh, MI 49286
Morgan Valley Farm is hosting a nationwide event being organized by the American Morgan Horse Association. On Saturday, October 28th, over 100 stables from coast to coast will be opening their doors to the general public in an effort to introduce as many people as possible to the life enriching wonders of Morgan horses. It will be a fun-filled, family oriented day with demonstrations, photo opportunities, and a great chance to meet the Morgans and discover how you could make them a part of your family.
For more information on Morgan Valley and access to an interactive map showing all the locations for this event, go to www.morganhorse.com.
