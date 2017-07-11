Diabetes Support Group - EVENING

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 6:30pm to 8:00pm

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Education Center, 5305 Elliott Drive, Ypsilanti

“Teens Using Drugs: What To Know and What To Do" is a free, ongoing, two-part education series. Part one is presented on the first Tuesdays of October, November, and January through June and provides information about adolescent substance use, including signs and patterns of a teen substance use problems. Part Two is presented on the second Tuesdays of October, November, and January through June, and has break-out sessions for adults to learn about strategies to effectively help when adolescent alcohol/other drug use is suspected or identified, and for teens/young people to explore the personal effects of substance use. Part Two ends with adults and young people together hearing a talk by a young person in recovery from a substance use disorder. The series is presented by Dawn Farm Youth and Family Services therapists, and is co-sponsored by Dawn Farm, the WISD/LESA Health Educators’ Learning Network (supporting and advocating for Whole School, Whole

Community, and the Whole Child Approach-WSCC,) Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Greenbrook Recovery Center and the Ann Arbor Public Schools. The series is free and open to all. The presentations are inclusive of parents and caretakers of teens and young adults, teens, family members, people who work with teens, students, and anyone interested in attending for any reason. Parents/teens are welcome to attend together. Registration is not required. A certificate to document attendance can be provided on request.

For more information call Dawn Farm at (734) 485-8725, email or visit dawnfarm.org.

