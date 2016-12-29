Earth Day: Trees for Home and Gardens
Date:
Thursday, April 27, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
Hidden Lake Gardens, 6214 Monroe Rd., Tipton
Celebrate Earth Day at Hidden Lake Gardens. Learn about the benefits of trees. Participate in a tree planting ceremony with Cub Scout Pack 607. Take home a tree seedling to plant in your own garden.
Registration beings Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:12am
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:08am
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:07am