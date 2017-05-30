Elementary Drama Camp

Date: 
Repeats every day 5 times .
Monday, July 10, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Friday, July 14, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts, 400 N. Maumee Street, Tecumseh

Tecumseh Center for the Arts and Tecumseh Youth Theatre are joining together once again to offer Summer Drama Camps and Intensive Workshops.
Elementary Camp is geared for students entering 2nd - 4th grades in the fall. The camp will take place July 10-14 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday-Friday. The youngest of our performers will learn all about live theater from on stage performances to behind the scenes. This camp will provide students the opportunity to perform live on stage or work behind the scenes with a final performance on Friday evening. The cost is $120 per student and $100 for each additional student in the same family. Youth attending camp should bring their sack lunch each day.
Space is limited, so register as soon as possible! Registration forms can be printed from the website or picked up at the TCA Box Office, Tuesday-Friday from 12-5:00 pm. All camp materials will be provided by TCA/TYT.

For more information Visit TCA's Website at www.thetca.org

