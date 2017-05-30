Encoure Dance Studio Afternoon Show

Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 12:00pm to 1:00pm

Tecumseh Center for the Arts

Encore Dance Studio, Inc. presents their annual dance performances, showcasing the talents of local students. Join us as these talented dancers demonstrate the strength and creativity of dance in their "20th Anniversary Showcase."
SHOWTIMES

  • Thursday, June 8 | 6:30 pm
  • Friday, June 9 | 6:30 pm
  • Saturday, June 10 | 1:00 pm
  • Saturday, June 10 | 6:30 pm

For more information call 517) 423-6617.

