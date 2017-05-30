An Evening with Diana Gabaldon
Location:
Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee Street, Adrian, MI
Join us for an evening with Diana Gabaldon!
The Tecumseh District Library, in conjunction with the Adrian District Library, is proud to present “An Evening with Diana Gabaldon,” the internationally renowned best-selling author of the Outlander series! On Monday, June 26th, Diana Gabaldon will be joining us via Skype from her home in Arizona to talk about the Outlander series, her new book, and much more!
Join us at the Adrian District Library at 7 p.m. to see her Skype talk. This event is free and open to everyone. Space is limited, so come early for a seat. Questions will be asked after her talk, time permitting. We hope to see you at this remarkable event.
For more information call Megan Rapp-Frye at (517) 423-2238.
