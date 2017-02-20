GMO: Is Your Food Really Food?
Date:
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 5:30pm
Location:
Tecumseh Seventh-Day Adventist Community Center, 6759 S. Occidental Hwy, Tecumseh
GMOs - or genetically modified organisms - are created in a lab by altering the genetic makeup of a plant or an animal. Ninety-two percent of Americans believe that GMO foods - widely found in kitchens across the country- should be labeled before they're sold, according to a recent national representative survey of 1,004 people from the Consumer Reports National Research Center.
- Recipe Handouts
- Food Samples
- Presentation Handouts
- Free to the Public
For more information, please call email sabrinatmi@yahoo.com.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 10:48am
-
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 10:47am
-
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 10:45am