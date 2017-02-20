GMO: Is Your Food Really Food?

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 3:58pm
Date: 
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 5:30pm

Location:
Tecumseh Seventh-Day Adventist Community Center, 6759 S. Occidental Hwy, Tecumseh

GMOs - or genetically modified organisms - are created in a lab by altering the genetic makeup of a plant or an animal. Ninety-two percent of Americans believe that GMO foods - widely found in kitchens across the country- should be labeled before they're sold, according to a recent national representative survey of 1,004 people from the Consumer Reports National Research Center.

  • Recipe Handouts
  • Food Samples
  • Presentation Handouts
  • Free to the Public

For more information, please call email sabrinatmi@yahoo.com.

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content