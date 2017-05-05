Great Lake Island Escapes: Michigan's Hidden Gems

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh

Join Michigan Notable author Maureen Dunphy as she discusses her recently published work, Great Lakes Island Escapes: Ferries and Bridges to Adventure. A writer, teacher, consultant, and traveler, Dunphy found her passion in exploring Michigan's hidden gems--its series of small, secluded islands. In fact, the Great Lakes Basin is the largest freshwater system on the planet, home to more than 30,000 tiny islands. Discover the beauty and magic of these hard-to-reach parts of Michigan's lakes. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
