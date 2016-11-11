Group Spiritual Mediumship Reading
Date:
Thursday, November 17, 2016 - 6:30pm to 8:30pm
Location:
Sal's Italian Restaurant
Come join me at Sa's Italain Restaurant in Tecumseh, MI for a Spirit-filled evening. I will deliver messages from angels, guides and deceased loved ones. I have seen these messages heal people and help them to live their highest life. The cost is $25 per person. Contact me if you have any questions! Looking forward to seeing you! Please note, coming does not guarantee a reading.
For more information, please call (720) 514-9724.
