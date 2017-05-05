Henry Ford: Life and Times

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 3:29pm
Date: 
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh

Explore Henry Ford and his family with historian Todd Bryan, Henry Ford Heritage Association Board member. Learn about his inventions and some of the ways he changed the world. Find out about both the positive and more controversial aspects of his strong personality.
For more information call (517) 423.2238.

