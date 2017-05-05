Henry Ford: Life and Times
Date:
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh
Explore Henry Ford and his family with historian Todd Bryan, Henry Ford Heritage Association Board member. Learn about his inventions and some of the ways he changed the world. Find out about both the positive and more controversial aspects of his strong personality.
For more information call (517) 423.2238.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 05/04/2017 - 9:12am
-
Thu, 05/04/2017 - 9:02am
-
Thu, 05/04/2017 - 9:01am