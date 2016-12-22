How much are you spending on Christmas presents?

Bob Breniff coached Tecumseh wrestling for three seasons. The origional caption of this 1958 team wrestling photo reads: INDIAN WRESTLERS — These young Tecumseh high school athletes make up a team of which little is heard — the wrestling squad, which is coached by Bob Breniff. Front row, from left, are Carl Habrick, Jon Cook, Dennis Irelan, Larry Hand, Clarence Champanois, Welmas Dotson and Dave Schmidt. Standing are Don Sweet, Ron Johnson, Tony Kasik, Coach Breniff, Charles Baird, Ted Kempf and Ivan Halberstadt. The team takes on Adrian Thursday at 7:30 p.m.