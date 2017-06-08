Intensive Workshop
Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
Tecumseh Center for the Arts and Tecumseh Youth Theatre are joining together once again to offer Summer Drama Camps and Intensive Workshops.
Intensive Workshop Session is available for incoming high school freshmen through college aged students and will take place July 24-28 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. This year’s Intensive Workshop will be a little more challenging as we offer advanced lessons in choreography, vocals, musical arrangements, theatrical production and stage managing along with guest speakers and hands on learning. The cost is $120 per student and $100 for each additional student in the same family. Students attending camp should bring their sack lunch each day.
Space is limited, so register as soon as possible! Registration forms can be printed from the website or picked up at the TCA Box Office, Tuesday-Friday from 12-5:00 pm. All camp materials will be provided by TCA/TYT.
For more information visit TheTCA.org.
