Michigan Avian Experience

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 2:44pm
Date: 
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts

On July 27, a family show featuring Michigan Avian Experience will grace the TCA stage. Michigan Avian Experience was created to capture our innate fascination with birds and flight. Using non-releasable, wild native Michigan raptors (owls, eagles, hawks) as teaching partners, the organization will give an educational and entertaining show to our patrons. Some of the birds will actually fly above our heads through the auditorium.

For more information call (517) 4243-6617.

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

