Middle School Drama Camp
Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts, 400 N. Maumee Street, Tecumseh
Tecumseh Center for the Arts and Tecumseh Youth Theatre are joining together once again to offer Summer Drama Camps and Intensive Workshops.
Middle School Camp is set for students entering 5th-8th grades for July 17-21 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday-Friday. As middle school students, this camp will provide more hands-on training and instruction on what it takes to put on a live performance. Attendees will learn music, dance, and acting as well as set construction and technical support. A final performance will conclude with a show on Friday evening. The cost is $120 per student and $100 for each additional student in the same family. Youth attending camp should bring their sack lunch each day.
Space is limited, so register as soon as possible! Registration forms can be printed from the website or picked up at the TCA Box Office, Tuesday-Friday from 12-5:00 pm. All camp materials will be provided by TCA/TYT.
For more information Visit TCA's Website at www.thetca.org
Latest articles
-
Thu, 05/25/2017 - 1:53pm
-
Thu, 05/25/2017 - 1:45pm
-
Thu, 05/25/2017 - 1:06pm