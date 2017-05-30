Middle School Drama Camp

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Tue, 05/30/2017 - 10:58am
Date: 
Repeats every day 5 times .
Monday, July 17, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm
Friday, July 21, 2017 - 8:00am to 3:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts, 400 N. Maumee Street, Tecumseh

Tecumseh Center for the Arts and Tecumseh Youth Theatre are joining together once again to offer Summer Drama Camps and Intensive Workshops.
Middle School Camp is set for students entering 5th-8th grades for July 17-21 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday-Friday. As middle school students, this camp will provide more hands-on training and instruction on what it takes to put on a live performance. Attendees will learn music, dance, and acting as well as set construction and technical support. A final performance will conclude with a show on Friday evening. The cost is $120 per student and $100 for each additional student in the same family. Youth attending camp should bring their sack lunch each day.
Space is limited, so register as soon as possible! Registration forms can be printed from the website or picked up at the TCA Box Office, Tuesday-Friday from 12-5:00 pm. All camp materials will be provided by TCA/TYT.

For more information Visit TCA's Website at www.thetca.org

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content