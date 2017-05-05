Nature Hike and Garden Walk
Date:
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Location:
Hidden Lake Gardens, 6214 E. Monroe Rd., Tipton
Spend the evening hiking the trails or walking the gardens at Hidden Lake Gardens. Staff and volunteers will guide TDL guests on a nature hike or garden walk - your choice - highlighting the beauty of nature and plants on a midsummer evening. Don’t miss this family-friendly event. Please wear sneakers or hiking shoes, and dress for outdoor weather.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
