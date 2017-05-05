Nature Hike and Garden Walk

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 3:21pm
Date: 
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Location:
Hidden Lake Gardens, 6214 E. Monroe Rd., Tipton

Spend the evening hiking the trails or walking the gardens at Hidden Lake Gardens. Staff and volunteers will guide TDL guests on a nature hike or garden walk - your choice - highlighting the beauty of nature and plants on a midsummer evening. Don’t miss this family-friendly event. Please wear sneakers or hiking shoes, and dress for outdoor weather.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content