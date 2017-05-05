Nature's Recyclers

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 3:27pm
Date: 
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh

While meeting live roaches, rodents and a turkey vulture with the Leslie Science & Nature Center staff, you will learn the important role that scavengers and decomposers play in our everyday lives. Meeting these underappreciated recyclers will prove to be an experience that you will not forget. -- Registration Begins Monday, June 5
This special event with live animals is designed for ages 10 & older.
For more information call (517) 423.2238.

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content