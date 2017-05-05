Nature's Recyclers
Date:
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh
While meeting live roaches, rodents and a turkey vulture with the Leslie Science & Nature Center staff, you will learn the important role that scavengers and decomposers play in our everyday lives. Meeting these underappreciated recyclers will prove to be an experience that you will not forget. -- Registration Begins Monday, June 5
This special event with live animals is designed for ages 10 & older.
For more information call (517) 423.2238.
