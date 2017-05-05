Paul Keller Trio featuring Sarah D'Angelo and Rick Roe
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 12:00pm to 1:00pm
Tecumseh Senior Center, 703 E. Chicago Blvd., Tecumseh
Enjoy the music of the 1940’s, 1950’s and contemporary favorites with Paul Keller Trio – featuring Sarah D’Angelo and Rick Roe.
Jazz bassist, composer, arranger and bandleader Paul Keller and his ensemble have been a favorite with Detroit and Ann Arbor jazz fans for years. His performances have included a range of jazz styles with arrangements for groups ranging from trio to big band. In addition to Keller, the trio features singer Sarah D’Angelo and pianist Rick Roe.
This special community concert is made possible through the generosity of Magnum Care of Adrian, ProMedica Charlotte Stephenson Manor and Tecumseh Senior Center
For more information call (517) 423.2238.
