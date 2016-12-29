Pre-Diabetes Class
Date:
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 1:00pm to 3:00pm
Location:
ProMedica Herrick Hospital, Diabetes Education classroom
This is a one-time, 2 hour class designed for those that may have some of the symptoms of diabetes, but do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis of diabetes. No physician’s order is required. There is a nominal, cash-pay fee for this class.
For more information or to register, please call the Diabetes Education Department at ProMedica Herrick Hospital at (517) 424-3388.
