Pre-Diabetes Class

Date: 
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Location:
ProMedica Herrick Hospital

This is a one-time, 2 hour class designed for those that may have some of the symptoms of diabetes, but do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis of diabetes. No physician's order is required. There is a nominal, cash-pay fee for this class.

For more information or to register call (517) 424-3388.

