Pre-Diabetes Class
Date:
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 2:00pm to 4:00pm
Location:
ProMedica Herrick Hospital-Diabetes Education Dept.
This is a one-time, 2 hour class designed for those that may have some of the symptoms of diabetes, but do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis of diabetes. No physician's order is required. There is a nominal, cash-pay fee for this class.
Call the Herrick Diabetes Dept at 517-424-3388 for more info.
