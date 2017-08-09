Pre-Diabetes Class

Published on Wed, 08/09/2017 - 12:35pm
Date: 
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Location:
ProMedica Herrick Hospital-Diabetes Education Dept.

This is a one-time, 2 hour class designed for those that may have some of the symptoms of diabetes, but do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis of diabetes. No physician's order is required. There is a nominal, cash-pay fee for this class.
Call the Herrick Diabetes Dept at 517-424-3388 for more info.

