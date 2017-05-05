Preserving Michigan Fresh: A Food Preservation Workshop

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 3:25pm
Date: 
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 5:30pm to Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 7:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh

During this demonstration workshop with Jeannie Nichols, MSU Extension Senior Educator, learn how to successfully and safely use a pressure canner for low acid foods, a water bath canner and a steam canner for acid foods.

Class fee is $10
Register at events.anr.msu.edu or contact Jeannie at (517) 439-9301.

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content