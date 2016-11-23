Prostate Cancer Support Group

Published by Tecumseh Herald on Wed, 11/23/2016 - 11:12am
Date: 
Tuesday, December 13, 2016 - 7:00pm to 8:30pm

Location:
ProMedica Bixby Hospital Hickman Cancer Center

ProMedica Cancer Institute is hosting a prostate cancer support group. Men will learn and discuss information about treatments, side effects and topics as they relate to prostate cancer. This is a free event.
For more information, please contact Archie Handy at ahandy@yahoo.com

