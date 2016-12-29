Recycled T-Shirt Tote Bag Class
Date:
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St.
Do you have an old t-shirt or tank top that you no longer wear but don’t have the heart to get rid of? Join us as we learn how to turn our favorite old t-shirts into fashionable tote bags. PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN T-SHIRT OR TANK TOP. Tote bags turn out the best if the shirt is an adult large but any size shirt should do.
Registration begins Monday, March 27th. The materials fee is $1.
Sponsored with Lenawee County 4-H.
For more information call (517) 423-6617.
