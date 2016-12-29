Remember the Raisin: Chief Tecumseh, War of 1812 & More
Date:
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh Area Historical Museum, 302 E. Chicago Blvd.
Learn about the exciting account of the Battle of the River Raisin, the largest field battle ever fought in the state of Michigan, with Ron Jones, River Raisin National Battlefield Park guide and historian. Discover the fate of the local settlers who actually lived on the site of the battle and explore the dispute and the War of 1812 from their point of view. Find out about Chief Tecumseh’s involvement with the war.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
