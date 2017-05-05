Remembering the Civil War Soldiers at Monument Park

Published by Tec. Herald Admin on Fri, 05/05/2017 - 3:34pm
Date: 
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 12:00pm to 1:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St., Tecumseh

Find out about the Lenawee County soldiers who courageously fought in the Civil War. Learn about the rich history of the Civil War monument in Adrian’s Monument Park with local historian and preservationist Steven McGee. Discover when it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information call (517) 423.2238.

