Robot Day at TDL
Date:
Monday, May 8, 2017 - 2:00pm to 3:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St.
Celebrate Robot Week @ Your Library with the Tecumseh High School robotics team. Don’t miss the demonstrations with the climbing and ping-pong shooting robots. Find out about this ultimate sport of the mind, which combines science and technology. Discover the intricate process of creating a robot. Find out about the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
