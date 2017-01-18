Romance in Bloom
Date:
Monday, February 13, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:45pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa Street, Tecumseh
"She was one of those, who, having, once begun, would be always in love." - Jane Austen, Emma
Come join us at the Tecumseh District Library on Monday, February 13th from 6 pm- 7:45 pm to make roses out of book pages and scrapbooking paper! We will provide the supplies to make the roses, including the pages from Jane Austen’s timeless novel Emma. These fancy roses will be created with half book pages and half decorative colored paper to give them a more elegant look. Please bring a pencil and some scissors if you have them. This craft is open to teens and adults. Please call ahead to register as space is limited.
For more information, please call Megan (517) 423-2238
