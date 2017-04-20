Scratch-off Nightscapes
Date:
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 5:00pm to 6:45pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, Meeting Room A-1, 215 N. Ottawa St.
Tired of the same old, same old craft projects? Join us at the Tecumseh District Library on Monday, June 12th to try something new! Adult patrons can try their hand at beautifully intricate scratch-off nightscape scenes and mandalas. As you remove the silver paint with the special stylus tool, your night scene will come alive with color. This program is free to the public.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
