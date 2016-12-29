Spinning Wheels 101: The Whole Nine Yarns
Date:
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:30pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St.
During the class demonstration with local historian Lois Lane, learn the basics of the spinning wheel, the different types of wheels available and preparing both commercially processed and raw wool for spinning. Find out about hand cards, a knitty-knotty and a swift. Discover the correct way to wash raw wool and also how to set the twist and store your handspun.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:12am
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:08am
-
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 10:07am