Tech Camp
Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts, 400 N. Maumee Street, Tecumseh
Tecumseh Center for the Arts and Tecumseh Youth Theatre are joining together once again to offer Summer Drama Camps and Intensive Workshops.
Tech Camp is new this year and is available for incoming 5th graders through high school students. Tech Camp will run the week of July 17-21 from 1-4 pm, Monday through Friday. Tech Camp will include hands-on training with lighting and sound while learning how to use the TCA Sound and Light Boards. Youth involved with Tech Camp will be responsible for running the show for Middle School Camp on Friday night. The cost is $60 per student and $40 for each additional student in the same family.
Space is limited, so register as soon as possible! Registration forms can be printed from the website or picked up at the TCA Box Office, Tuesday-Friday from 12-5:00 pm. All camp materials will be provided by TCA/TYT.
For more information Visit TCA's Website at www.thetca.org
