Advertise with us! Give us a call or an email to discuss our advertising rates and how we can help place an ad for you or start an ad campaign!



Classified Advertising Rate

0-10 words -- $8.25

11-20 words -- $10.75

21-30 words -- $13.25

31-40 words -- $15.50

41-50 words -- $18.75

More than 50? Give us a call to discuss further.

Same classified, no changes in copy — three weeks for the price of two.

Classified Ads — Tuesdays, noon E.S.T.

Advertising Deadlines

The deadline for the Thursday edition is Monday at 5 p.m. E.S.T. Attempts to accommodate late advertising past deadlines will be made but cannot be guaranteed.

Inserts

$285 — Full Circulation

$170 — Subscribers only

$140 — Newsstands only

Inserts should be delivered to The Tecumseh Herald by noon on Tuesday.

Circulation - 3,600

The Tecumseh Herald is printed and delivered to newsstands Wednesday evening and taken to the Post Office for Thursday delivery to subscribers.

Billing

Terms: Net 30 days • Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover accepted.

