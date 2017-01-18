The Unforgettables: Music of the 1940's and 1950's
Date:
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 - 1:00pm to 2:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh Senior Center, 703 E. Chicago Blvd.
Enjoy many "oldies but goodies” in lively three-part harmony, including a service song medley, "The Lullaby of Broadway,” "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Disney’s Cinderella, and The Andrews Sisters’ "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”
The Unforgettables are Ginger Moore (bass), Patti Bailey (soprano) and Sue Cervini (middle). The trio has been entertaining audiences for seven years.
This community senior concert is also made possible through the generosity of Tecumseh Place.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 9:36am
-
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 9:33am
-
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 9:31am