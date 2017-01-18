The Unforgettables: Music of the 1940's and 1950's

Published by Tecumseh Herald on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 2:17pm
Date: 
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 - 1:00pm to 2:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh Senior Center, 703 E. Chicago Blvd.

Enjoy many "oldies but goodies” in lively three-part harmony, including a service song medley, "The Lullaby of Broadway,” "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Disney’s Cinderella, and The Andrews Sisters’ "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

The Unforgettables are Ginger Moore (bass), Patti Bailey (soprano) and Sue Cervini (middle). The trio has been entertaining audiences for seven years.
This community senior concert is also made possible through the generosity of Tecumseh Place.

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content