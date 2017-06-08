Voices in Harmony
Date:
Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh Center for the Arts
Tecumseh Center for the Arts brings Pure Michigan to its stage this summer with their Black Box Summer Series scheduled for the fourth Thursday of June, July, and August at 7:00 PM. June 22 will feature Voices in Harmony, an award-winning chapter of Sweet Adelines International, a world-wide singing organization for women. Come kick off our summer series with this all female a cappella group plus TCA ice-cream social!
For more information call (517) 4243-6617.
Latest articles
-
Thu, 06/08/2017 - 12:06pm
-
Thu, 06/08/2017 - 12:05pm
-
Thu, 06/08/2017 - 12:04pm