Wish Upon a New Year's Star
Date:
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, Meeting Room A-1
Come join us at the Tecumseh District Library to make a secret wishing star on Monday, January 9th! The adult craft program will be from 6 pm – 7:45 pm in our newly remodeled lower level in Meeting Room A-1. We will be writing our hopes, dreams, and wishes on a beautiful piece of paper and folding it into a three dimensional wishing star. At the end of the year, you can unfold your star and see if your wishes came true! This is a free program and no registration is required.
For more information, please call (517) 423-2238.
