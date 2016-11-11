Wish Upon a New Year's Star

Published by Tecumseh Herald on Fri, 11/11/2016 - 1:51pm
Date: 
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Location:
Tecumseh District Library, Meeting Room A-1

Come join us at the Tecumseh District Library to make a secret wishing star on Monday, January 9th! The adult craft program will be from 6 pm – 7:45 pm in our newly remodeled lower level in Meeting Room A-1. We will be writing our hopes, dreams, and wishes on a beautiful piece of paper and folding it into a three dimensional wishing star. At the end of the year, you can unfold your star and see if your wishes came true! This is a free program and no registration is required.
For more information, please call (517) 423-2238.

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

Please Login for Premium Content